BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School girls volleyball team defeated Belleville, 25-21, 25-13, Sept. 12, at home to improve to 2-2 on the season.

Ciara Berutti had 11 digs; Sheyenne Williams had six kills and Lexi Corio had eight assists to lead BHS.

Photos by Jerry Simon