Bloomfield HS softball team wins four straight games

Katie Bretz (20)

Katie Bretz gets congratulated by coach Bob Mayer

Katie Bretz greets teammates at home plate

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – The Bloomfield High School varsity softball team, under head coach Bob Mayer, defeated West Orange, Montclair and Newark Academy to extend its winning streak to four games and improve to a 6-3 record.

Junior shortstop Katie Bretz went 4-for-4 with a double, walk and four RBI and junior Lexi Corio fired a two-hitter with 12 strikeouts and went 2-for-4 with three RBI to lead BHS to an 11-1 win over West Orange April 16 at Clarks Pond South.

Junior Destiny Lopez went 1-for-3 with an RBI; junior Mia Lopez was 1-for-2 with two runs and two walks; senior first baseman Brianna Murray went 1-for-3 and junior Christa Wolf was 1-for-3 with a run for the Bengals.

Junior Megan Carter went 3-for-3 with a triple, two RBI and a run; Murray was 3-for-4 with two RBI and Corio was 2-for-2 with two walks and a run in the 6-3 win over Montclair April 17 at Clarks Pond South. Corio scattered seven hits and struck out three for the win.

Corio was 5-for-5 with an RBI and a run; Bretz went 4-for-4 with four RBI and two runs and Mia Lopez was 4-for-5 with a homer, three RBI and three runs as the Bengals outlasted Newark Academy, 18-12, April 18 at Clarks Pond South. Destiny Lopez was 3-for-5 with three RBI and two runs; and senior Jaelyn Castillo was 2-for-4 with three runs and an RBI. Senior Brianna Belen also had an RBI.

In earlier action, BHS defeated Montclair Kimberley Academy, 11-1, April 10.

Photos by Jerry Simon

BHS vs. Newark Academy, April 18

 

  

