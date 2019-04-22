Bloomfield HS boys volleyball team improves to 8-1

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – The Bloomfield High School varsity boys volleyball team bounced back from its first loss of the season with two straight wins, beating North Bergen, 25-17, 25-10, April 16, and Millburn, 25-10, 20-25, 25-21, in Millburn April 18 to improve to an 8-1 record.

Christian Voicu had 12 kills, Jayson Lopez had 33 assists, and James Bonilla and Nikkoli Samonte each had seven digs against Millburn.

Voicu and Bonilla each had six kills and Lopez recorded 16 assists against North Bergen.

BHS fell to undefeated Fair Lawn, 25-20, 25-19, April 15 in Fair Lawn.