BLOOMFIELD, NJ – Guillermo Gonzalez went 3-for-4 with three RBI and Christian Parisi was 3-for-3 with two RBI as the Bloomfield High School varsity baseball team outlasted Glen Ridge, 18-11, April 24 at Bloomfield Middle School field to win their 10th straight game and improve to 11-2 overall.

Vinny Torrisi, Darmany Rivas and Anthony Russo each had two hits and two RBI for the Bengals.