Bloomfield HS softball team seeks good run in ECT; wins six games in a row

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – The Bloomfield High School varsity softball team, seeded ninth, will visit No. 8 seed Columbia in the first round (round of 16) of the Essex County Tournament May 4. The winner will face either No. 1 seed Cedar Grove, No. 16 seed Glen Ridge or No. 17 seed Payne Tech in the quarterfinals May 11 at Verona. BHS defeated Columbia, 6-5, April 8 at home in a Super Essex Conference-Liberty Division game.

Lexi Corio pitched a two-hit shutout with 20 strikeouts and had two hits and an RBI offensively as the Bengals defeated Kearny, 4-0, April 27 in Kearny for their sixth straight win to improve to an 8-3 record on the season. Megan Carter and Jailene Serrano each had a hit and an RBI.

In earlier action, Destiny Lopez had three hits and five RBI and Corio and each had two hits and two RBI in the 14-4 win over West Orange. Katie Bretz and Mia Lopez each had two hits and an RBI and Brianna Murray had an RBI. Corio pitched a five-inning five-hitter with eight strikeouts.