Bloomfield HS track and field teams give good efforts at Paul H. Beck Memorial Relays at Millburn

Connect on Linked in

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – The Bloomfield High School boys and girls track and field teams gave good efforts at the Paul H. Beck Memorial Relays held at Millburn HS.

The boys team finished eighth in the boys team standings out of 23 scoring teams. The girls finished 17th in the girls team standings.

Junior Jeffrey Diaz and sophomore Kwesi Wilson won the boys novice team shot put at a combined 75 feet-2.5 inches.

Junior Rendell Amilcar and seniors Tochi Anywanu, Colyer Samper and Saif Younas took second place in the boys 4×400.

Junior Rendell Amilcar and seniors Tochi Anywanu, Andrew Terc and Saif Younas took third place in the boys 4×100-meter relay in 44.89.

Freshman Ava Sayers, junior Sindy Casimir, and seniors Julia Nephew and Camrynn Referente took sixth place in the girls 4×800.

Juniors Noura Kakadendi and Alexis Taylor tied for fifth place in the girls team shot put.

Freshman Ahtaiziah Cobb, junior Keziah Anderson and senior Tia-Lee Dawson placed fifth in the girls 3×400 team intermediate hurdles.

Freshman Luciana Rubino and juniors Keziah Anderson, Angellina Ramos and Sarai Suriel placed fourth in the girls 4×200 in 1:53.22.

Juniors Gabriel Acosta, J.C. Batista-Garcia and senior Saif Younas took fourth place in the boys 3×400 team intermediate hurdles in 3:07.01.

Freshman Ava Sayers and juniors Sindy Casimir, Alanna Espinal and Lizbeth Morocho took fourth place in the girls distance medley relay.

Senior captains Warlys Lizardo and Makaih Ortiz took fifth place in the boys team discus relay.

Junior Evan Covington and senior Andrew Terc took fifth place in the boys team triple jump.

Freshman Luciana Rubino, juniors Angelinna Ramos and Sara Suriel, and senior Julia Nephew took fifth place in the girls 4×400.