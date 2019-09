Connect on Linked in

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – The Bloomfield High School girls volleyball team defeated Bayonne, 25-18, 25-16, Sept. 17, lost to Golda Och, 25-22, 25-18, Sept. 18, and beat Livingston, 25-20, 25-7, Sept. 19, to move to a 5-4 record.

The Bengals will host their annual tournament on Saturday, Sept. 20, beginning at 9 a.m.

Photos by Jerry Simon

Bloomfield vs. Bayonne and Livingston (in green)