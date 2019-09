This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School football team hopes to get its first win of the season this Friday, Sept. 27, against Bayonne at Foley Field.

The Bengals lost to Columbia, 34-6, Friday, Sept. 20, at Foley Field to fall to 0-3. Columbia moved to 3-0.

Bayonne is 3-0.

Photos by Jerry Simon

Bloomfield vs. Columbia