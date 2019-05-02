Bloomfield HS bowlers Bryan Fuscarino and Shannon Broadfoot honored by Essex County Freeholders

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – During its Wednesday, April 10, 2019, meeting at Bloomfield Town Hall, the Essex County Board of Chosen Freeholders honored Shannon Broadfoot and Bryan Fuscarino of the Bloomfield High School Girls and Boys Bowling Teams. Shannon won the 2019 Essex County Girls Individual Bowling Championship, and Bryan won the 2019 Essex County Boys Individual Bowling Championship.

The Commendations were sponsored by District 5 Freeholder Carlos Pomares of Bloomfield and Freeholder President Brendan Gill of Montclair. Freeholder Pomares shared how proud he and the Board were for both student athletes, and for the success they had in bringing county championships to Bloomfield High School.

Shannon Broadfoot is a junior and 3-year varsity starter on the Bloomfield High School Girls Bowling Team. She recently won the 2019 Essex County Girls Individual Bowling Championship, and has helped the team place as Super Essex Conference (SEC) Team Champions for 2 consecutive years. She was named Bloomfield High School’s Co-Athlete of the Month for February 2019 with a GPA of 3.71. Her class rank is 91, placing her in the top 20% of her graduating class.

She also gives back to her community as a member of the Family Career Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) organization, volunteers at Kids Corner’s after school care program, and is a member of Saint John’s Lutheran Church also in Bloomfield.

Bryan James Fuscarino, also a junior at Bloomfield High School, is a third generation bowler in the Fuscarino family. He started bowling at the age of 6 in a Saturday league, fell in love with the sport, and is currently the Captain of the Bloomfield High School Boys Varsity Team. He is the grandson of Alfred Fuscarino, a Bergen County Hall of Famer and World War II Veteran. After graduation, he plans to attend William Paterson University in Wayne, and continue bowling on the collegiate level.

In addition to winning the 2019 Essex County Boys Individual Bowling Championship, he has won several junior bowling tournaments and continues to bowl in the high school Saturday league, as well as a mixed nuts league on Wednesday nights. He participated in the Pepsi Challenge Bowling Tournament, and also participates in a weekly tournament held at Lodi Lanes called King of the Hill, in hopes of winning scholarship money for college. Although unsanctioned, he is proud to have achieved a perfect game.

Family, friends, members of the Bloomfield Board of Education, and members of the Bloomfield Town Council were all on hand to wish Shannon and Bryan well and congratulate them on their successful seasons.