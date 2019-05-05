Bloomfield HS baseball team tops Belleville to advance to GNT quarterfinals

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – The sixth-seeded Bloomfield High School baseball team defeated 11th-seeded Belleville, 13-4, in the first round of the Greater Newark Tournament May 4 at Bloomfield Middle School field.

The Bengals, who improved to 13-5, avenged a 12-5 loss to Belleville in their previous game three days earlier at Belleville.

In the GNT game, Darmany Rivas pitched six innings of oufr hit ball, allowing four runs, twoe earned, with 11 strikeouts to improve to 6-0.

Jonathan Gonzalez had three hits, two RBI and two runs and Vinny Torrisi had three hits, two RBI, a walk and three runs for the Bengals. Nico Ong had two hits, including a double, with two RBI and Christian Parisi went 1-for-1 with a double, three walks. Rivas also had a hit and an RBI.

The Bengals will visit third-seeded Millburn in the quarterfinals May 9. The winner will face either No. 2 seed Seton Hall Prep, No. 10 Cedar Grove or No. 7 West Essex in the semifinals May 11 at Verona.

Torrisi had a double, walk, a run and two RBI and Guillermo Gonzalez, Robert Reboa and Rivas each had a hit and an RBI in the 8-4 home win over Newark Academy April 29 in a Super Essex Conference-Liberty Division game. Rivas allowed two hits and struck out nine over six innings to earn the win.

The Bengals fell at Mendham, 9-8, April 30 in a non conference game. Torrisi had two hits and three RBI; Nico Ong had a double and an RBI; and Jonathan Guglielmino and Gonzalez each had an RBI.

BHS fell at Belleville, 12-5, May 1 in a SEC crossover game. Rivas and Kyle DiMatteo each had a double and an RBI and Guglielmino and Reboa each drove in a run.

GNT first round

(1) Nutley def. (16) Newark Academy, 10-0

(9) Verona def. (8) Columbia, 1-0

(5) Livingston def. (12) Caldwell, 4-2

(4) Montclair def. (13) Montclair Kimberley, 10-0

(3) Seton Hall Prep def. (18) Newark Tech, 24-0

(6) Bloomfield def. (11) Belleville, 13-4

(14) Payne Tech def. (3) Millburn, 14-1

May 6

(10) Cedar Grove at (7) West Essex

May 9, GNT quarterfinals

(9) Verona at (1) Nutley

(5) Livingston at (4) Montclair

Winner of (10) Cedar Grove/(7) West Essex at (2) Seton Hall Prep

(6) Bloomfield at (3) Millburn

May 11, GNT semifinals, at Verona, 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

May 18, GNT final, at Verona, 1 p.m.

Photos by Jerry Simon

Bloomfield vs. Belleville (Greater Newark Tournement first round, May 4)