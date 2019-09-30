Bloomfield HS boys soccer team defeats Columbia

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys soccer team received goals from five players en route to an emphatic 6-0 win over Columbia, 6-0, Sept. 28, in Maplewood.

Senior Anthony Rizzi had two goals and an assist and senior Jean Pierre Carrion and Jason Argueta each had a goal and an assist. Vincenzo DiGiano and fellow senior Marco Colasurdo each tallied a goal.

The Bengals snapped a six-game skid and improved to 3-6 on the season.

In the previous game, Bloomfield dropped a tough 4-3 decision to a good Millburn team on Sept. 26. Sophomore Nathan Russell had two goals and Rizzi had a goal and an assist. Argueta and junior Nick Rizzi each had a goal and junior Michael Hoovler made eight saves.