BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Sophomore Kayla Silva had two goals and junior Gianna Feliciano had a goal to lead the Bloomfield High School girls soccer team to a 3-2 win at Belleville on Sept. 24.

Sophomore Jaelyn Oramas and Emily Beth Haracka each added an assist, while sophomore Lucy Heyman made 12 saves and junior Gwen Reach stopped three shots. The win was the Bengals’ second in a row.

BHS lost to Mount St. Dominic, 3-0, Sept. 27, at home to move to a 2-6-1 record.