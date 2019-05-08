Bloomfield HS baseball team tops Caldwell, Morris Knolls

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – The Bloomfield High School baseball team defeated Caldwell and Morris Knolls to improve to 15-5 on the season.

The Bengals defeated Caldwell, 5-3, in eighth innings May 6 in Caldwell. Christian Parisi had a double and an RBI;and Jonathan Gonzalez, Jonathan Guglielmino, Dillon Jennings and Vnny Torrisi each had an RBI. Guillermo Gonzalez pitched two innings with two strikeouts for the win.

The next day, the Bengals defeated Morris Knolls, 6-1, at Bloomfield Middle School field. Kyle DiMatteo had a homer and two RBI; Kyle Tice had three hits, all doubles, and an RBI; and Guillermo Gonzalez and Liam Hempstead each had one RBI. Torrisi also had a double. Jason Torres allowed one run on fuor hits and three w alks with three strikeouts over 5 ⅔ inning pitched to earn the win.

Photos by Jerry Simon

Bloomfield vs. Morris Knolls (May 7 at Bloomfield Middle School field)