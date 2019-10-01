PHOTOS: Bloomfield HS girls soccer team defeats Linden, 4-0

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School girls soccer team defeated Linden, 4-0, Monday, Sept. 30, at Brookdale Park.

The win was the Bengals’ third in four games and improved their record to 3-6-1.

Junior Gianna Feliciano, sophomore Rachel Maldonado, sophomore Kayla Silva and senior Gina Perrotta each had a goal. Sophomore Jaelyn Oramas and freshman Emily Haracka each had an assist.

BHS junior goalkeeper Gwen Reoch made 14 saves for the shutout.

Photos by Jerry Simon

BHS vs. Linden, Sept. 30