BLOOMFIELD, NJ – The Bloomfield High School softball team defeated North Bergen, 15-0, May 9 at Clarks Pond South.

Lexi Corio had three hits; Destiney Lopez had two hits and four RBI; Janesse Alvarez had two hits and three RBI; and Megan Carter and Jailene Serrano each had two hits and two RBI.

The Bengals snapped a four-game losing streak and improved to 9-7.

Photos by Jerry Simon

Bloomfield vs. North Bergen, May 9