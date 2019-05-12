Top-seeded Bloomfield HS boys volleyball team advances to ECT quarterfinals

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – The top-seeded Bloomfield High School boys volleyball team defeated No. 16 seed Newark West Side, 25-10, 25-11, in the first round of the Essex County Tournament May 11.

Christian Voicu had nine kills; Rocco Iacovone had 19 assists; Matthew Fong had 19 assists; and James Bonilla had five kills and three digs to lead the Bengals, who improved to 16-5 on the season and will host No. 8 seed West Essex in the quarterfinals May 14. The semifinals are May 16 at Livingston HS at 5 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. The final is May 18 at Bloomfield HS at 1 p.m. Livingston, which beat Bloomfield in last year’s ECT final, is the No. 2 seed.

Photos by Jerry Simon

Bloomfield vs. West Side, ECT first round, May 11