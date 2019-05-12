Bloomfield HS boys track and field team clinches SEC-American regular-season title

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – The Bloomfield High School boys track and field team, under head coach Terry Iavarone, defeated host team Seton Hall Prep and Payne Tech at the Kelly Complex in West Orange to go undefeated at 7-0 and clinch the Super Essex Conference-American Division regular-season championship May 7.

The BHS boys and girls teams then participated in the SEC-American Division Championships meet May 11 at Schools Stadium in Newark.

Senior Saif Younas ran 22.9 in the boys 200-meter dash to finish in third place and ran 58.27 in the 400-meter intermediate hurdles to finish in fourth place. Junior Rendell Amilcar placed fourth in the boys 400 in 51.86.

Freshman Ava Sayers placed fifth in the girls 800 in 2:30.55. Junior Keziah Anderson took fifth place in the girls 100 high hurdles in 16.28. Junior Gabe Acosta took fifth place in the boys 110 high hurdles in 16.75.

Senior Andrew Terc placed sixth in the boys triple jump at 40 feet-7 inches. Junior Annie Bickmore placed fifth in the girls pole vault at 7-6. Junior Alexis Taylor took fifth place in the girls shot put with a personal-best 33-10. In the boys discus, senior captain Makaih Ortiz took fourth at 133-02 and senior captain Warlys Lizardo took sixth place at 127-88. In the girls javelin, Melanie Hidalgo was fifth at 78-0 and fellow junior Caroline Vigna took sixth place at 75-7.

Junior Michael Bsales placed fifth in the boys javelin at 138-0. Senior Brandon Holt placed third in the long jump with a personal-best 21-0 ¼.

The boys team finished seventh overall in the boys’ team standings and the girls team took sixth overall in the girls’ team standings.