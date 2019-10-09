Bloomfield HS girls soccer team advances in ECT

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School girls soccer team, seeded 13th, defeated No. 20 seed East Orange Campus, 7-0, in an Essex County Tournament preliminary round game on Oct. 8 at Brookdale Park.

Sophomore Dayelen Guimaraes had two goals; sophomores Kayla Silva and Franchesca Vargas each had a goal and an assist; and senior Gina Perrotta, and freshmen Emily Haracka and Claudia Penafiel each had a goal. Freshman Stella Schmidt had two assists and sophomore Jaelyn Oramas had one assist.

The Bengals won for the fifth time in the last six games and improved to 5-6-1. They will visit No. 4 seed Mount St. Dominic in Caldwell in the first round on Thursday, Oct. 10, at 4 p.m. BHS lost to Mount St. Dominic, 3-0, Sept. 27, which was the lone loss in the Bengals’ last six games.

The winner will face No. 5 seed Newark Academy in the quarterfinals on Saturday, Oct. 12, at the higher-seeded site.

Photos by Jerry Simon

Bloomfield vs. East Orange