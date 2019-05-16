PHOTOS: Bloomfield HS softball team vs. Livingston

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – The Bloomfield High School softball team lost to Livingston, 14-6, May 15 at Pulaski Park in a Super Essex Conference game.

Bloomfield moved to a 9-9 record.

The two teams will meet again in the NJSIAA North Jersey Section 1, Group 4 state tournament first round May 16. Livingston is the No. 4 seed. Bloomfield is the No. 13 seed. The winner will advance to the quarterfinals May 20 against either No. 5 seed Mount Olive and No. 12 seed Union City.

Photos by Jerry Simon

Bloomfield vs. Livingston, May 15