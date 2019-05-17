Bloomfield HS boys volleyball team advances to ECT final

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – For the fourth consecutive season, the Bloomfield High School boys volleyball team will meet Livingston in the Essex County Tournament championship match.

BHS, seeded No. 1, defeated fifth-seeded Millburn, 25-17, 25-23, in the ECT semifinals doubleheader held at Livingston HS May 16 to improve to 18-5 on the season.

BHS notable stats: Christian Voicu: 12 kills, 4 digs. James Bonilla: 11 kills, 7 digs, 5 aces. Jayson Lopez: 28 assists. Matthew Fong: 14 digs. Dylan Coury: 3 blocks.

The ECT final will be held Saturday May 18 at BHS at 1 p.m.

Livingston defeated BHS in the ECT final in each of the past two seasons. BHS defeated Livingston in the 2016 ECT final.

Photos by Jerry Simon

Bloomfield vs. Millburn, ECT semifinals