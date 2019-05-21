Bloomfield HS baseball team blanks Bergen County Tech in North 1, Group 4 first round

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFiELD, NJ – Kyle Tice went 2-for-2 with a homer, two walks, three RBI and three runs and Darmany Rivas fired a one-hit shutout with 11 strikeouts to lead the top-seeded Bloomfield High School baseball team to a 7-0 win over No. 16 seed Bergen County Tech in the first round of the NJSIAA North Jersey Section 1, Group 4 state tournament May 20 at Bloomfield Middle School field.

Kyle DiMatteo also had a double and three RBI for the Bengals, who improved to a 17-8 record and will host No. 8 seed Mount Olive in the quarterfinals May 23.

Photo by Jerry Simon

Bloomfield vs. Bergen County Tech, North 1, Group 4 opener, May 20