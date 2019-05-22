Bloomfield HS boys volleyball team advances to North 1 quarterfinals

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – The second-seeded Bloomfield High School boys volleyball team defeated No. 15 seed Hackensack, 25-12, 27-25, in the first round of the NJSIAA North Jersey Section 1 state tournament May 21 at BHS.

The Bengals, who improved to 20-5 on the season, will host No. 7 seed Belleville in the quarterfinals May 23. The winner will face the winner of No. 3 seed Passaic and No. 6 seed Paterson Eastside in the semifinals May 29.

Photos by Jerry Simon

Bloomfield vs. Hackensack, May 21, North Jersey Section 1 state tournament