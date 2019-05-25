Bloomfield HS baseball team defeats Mount Olive to advance to North 1, Group 4 semifinals

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – Senior Kyle Tice went 3-for-4 with a double, homer, three RBI and two runs as the top-seeded Bloomfield High School baseball team defeated eighth-seeded Mount Olive, 6-1, May 24 at Bloomfield Middle School field to advance to the semifinals of the NJSIAA North Jersey Section 1, Group 4 state tournament.

Freshman Nico Ong went 2-for-3 with an RBI; senior Guillermo Gonzalez had a double and two RBI; and seniors Jonathan Gonzalez, Jonathan Guglielmino and Darmany Rivas each had a hit for the Bengals.

Senior Robert Gilmore allowed one run on three hits, striking out eight, over 6 ⅔ innings for the win.

The Bengals, who improved to 19-8 on the season, will host fourth-seeded Morristown in the semifinals Tuesday, May 28. Morristown defeated No. 12 seed Clifton, 1-0, in the quarterfinals to improve to 14-7.

The other semifinal pits third-seeded Montclair at two-time defending champion and second-seeded Ridgewood. Montclair won this year’s Greater Newark Tournament title. The GNT is the de facto Essex County tournament.

The Bengals are looking to advance to the sectional final for the first time since 2014 when they lost to Roxbury in the North 1, Group 4 final.

Photos by Jerry Simon

Bloomfield vs. Mount Olive, May 24, North Jersey Section 1, Group 4 state tournament, at Bloomfield Middle School field