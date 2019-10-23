Bloomfield HS Basketball Tip Off Event to take place Nov. 5

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield Educational Foundation and a few alumni will host a Basketball Tip Off Event on Tuesday, Nov. 5, at 6:30 p.m. at Brookdale Tavern & Kitchen in Bloomfield.

The cost is $30, which includes buffet dinner, beer, wine and TV-broadcasted college basketball games featuring Duke vs. Kansas and Michigan State vs. Kentucky.

Proceeds benefit the BHS boys and girls basketball programs.

If anyone is interested in attending, call Mike Sceurman at 973-703-1536 or email info@bloomfieldeducationalfoundation.org.