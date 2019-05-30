Bloomfield HS boys volleyball team will visit Fair Lawn in North 1 sectional final

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – The second-seeded Bloomfield High School boys volleyball team defeated No. 3 seed Passaic, 25-16, 25-15, May 29 at home to advance to the North Jersey Section 1 state tournament championship.

The Bengals, who won their seventh straight match to improve to 22-5 on the season, will visit top-seeded and two-time defending champion Fair Lawn in the final May 31. It marked the Bengals’ first-ever sectional final appearance.

BHS lost to Fair Lawn, 25-20, 25-19, April 15 in Fair Lawn for its first loss of the season after starting 6-0.

BHS notable stats vs. Passaic

James Bonilla: 7 kills, 9 digs, 2 aces. Alnizar Cobb: 10 assists, 2 digs. Dylan Coury: 2 blocks. Matthew Fong: 9 digs. Dante Gibbs: 4 kills. Jayson Lopez: 8 assists. Nikkoli Samonte: 4 kills, 3 blocks, 2 digs, 2 aces. Chrisian Voicu: 3 kills.

Fair Lawn, which has a 34-3 record, is making its ninth straight appearance in the North 1 final. They have won seven titles in that span, winning five in a row from 2011-15, along with 2017 and 2018. They lost in the 2016 final.