Bloomfield HS baseball team falls to Ridgewood in North 1, Group 4 final to end stellar 20-9 campaign

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – The Bloomfield High School baseball team enjoyed a terrific season.

The top-seeded Bengals fell to second-seeded Ridgewood, 10-0, in the championship game of the NJSIAA North Jersey Section 1, Group 4 state tournament May 31 at Bloomfield Middle School.

Bloomfield, under 13th-year head coach Mike Policastro, finished the season with a stellar 20-8 record, including winning the Super Essex Conference-Liberty Division regular-season title with an 11-1 division mark. Kevin Seitter threw a five-inning no-hitter for Ridgewood, which won the North 1, Group 4 title for the third straight season.

Photos by Jerry Simon

Bloomfield vs. Ridgewood, May 31, North 1, Group 4 sectional final