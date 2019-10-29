Bloomfield HS girls soccer loses in sectional opener to end competitive season

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School girls soccer team, seeded 13th, fell at fourth-seeded Ridgewood, 5-1, in the first round of the North Jersey Section 1, Group 4 state tournament on Monday, Oct. 28.

The Bengals had a competitive season despite finishing with a 7-12-1 record.

In previous action, BHS defeated East Orange Campus, 4-0, Monday, Oct. 21. Sophomore Kayla Silva had two goals and junior Gianna Feliciano had a goal.

Senior Gina Perrotta had two goals in the 6-1 win over Hoboken, Friday, Oct. 25, at Foley Field. Sophomore Dayelen Guimaraes had a goal and two assists, and sophomore Ava Sayers, freshman Emily Haraka and Feliciano each had a goal.

BHS fell at Nutley, 3-0, Wednesday, Oct. 23.