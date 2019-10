Connect on Linked in

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School football team continues to play hard despite enduring a tough season.

The Bengals lost to West Orange, 39-0, Friday night, Oct. 25, at WOHS’ Joe Suriano Stadium to move to an 0-8 record.

Bloomfield will continue to work hard as it hosts East Orange Campus this Friday, Nov. 1, at Foley Field at 7 p.m.

Photos by Jerry Simon

Bloomfield (white uniforms) vs. West Orange