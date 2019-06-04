Bloomfield HS’ Julia Refol receives Best Teammate Award

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – Student-athlete Julia Refol, who attends Bloomfield High School, received the 2019 Investors Bank Best Teammate Award.

Refol plays on the women’s soccer team and also runs indoor and outdoor track for the Bengals. Refol was recognized because she exemplifies the strength of character, sportsmanship and supportive spirit that are vital to a team’s success.

The Yogi Berra Museum & Learning Center hosted student athletes from member schools of the Super Essex Conference (SEC) along with their families and coaches.

Eve Schaenen, the Museum’s Executive Director, said, “The Best Teammate Award allows us to recognize young people who are embodying the positive ideals that Yogi lived by his entire life, both on and off the field.”