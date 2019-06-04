CORRECTED: Bloomfield HS baseball team enjoys banner season

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Editor’s note: The players’ statistics have been corrected.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – Bloomfield High School head baseball coach Mike Policastro has had some special teams over the years.

Indeed, this year’s team was one of them.

The Bengals won the Super Essex Conference-Liberty Division regular season title with an 11-1 divisional record. Bloomfield also was the No. 1 seed in the NJSIAA North Jersey Section 1, Group 4 state tournament in which the Bengals advanced to the championship. Though they lost to second-seeded Ridgewood, 10-0, in the final, Policastro certainly was proud of his team’s 20-9 campaign.

“It was an exceptional season for the Bengals,” said Policastro, a 1989 BHS graduate who completed his 13th season at the helm. “We were an afterthought to a lot of people and (I) believe our kids and team fed off that. They wanted respect. We won a bunch of close games and extra-inning games. I don’t think anyone expected 20 wins, but it’s a tribute to the hard work our kids put in all season. We finished 11-1 in the league, winning 10 league games in a row to end the season. We had a 10-game winning streak during the season.”

Policastro also mentioned that the Bengals defeated Bayonne, which was the No. 8-ranked team in the state at the time.

The Bengals also reached the quarterfinals of the Greater Newark Tournament, losing to Millburn.

“We made a great run to get to the sectional final,” Policastro said. “It was a great year for our team. I’m so proud of the kids.”

The following BHS players earned All-SEC-Liberty Division honors this season:

FIRST TEAM

Darmany Rivas, senior

Guillermo Gonzalez, senior

SECOND TEAM

Kyle Tice, senior outfielder/pitcher

Kyle DiMatteo, senior outfielder/pitcher

Robert Gilmore, senior pitcher/infielder

HONORABLE MENTION

Jonathan Guglielmino, senior second baseman

Nico Ong, freshman catcher/outfielder

2019 BHS statistics

Darmnay Rivas: Pitching: 9-0 record, 0.46 Earned Run Average, 61.1 inning pitched, 28 hits allowed (opponents batting average .133), 80 strikeouts, 31 bases on balls. Hitting: 28 games, .333 Batting Average, 22 hits (6 doubles), 14 RBI, 16 runs, .432 On-Base Percentage, .393 Slugging Average.

Guillermo Gonzalez: 29 games, .319 BA, 30 hits (4 doubles, 1 triple), 22 RBI, 17 runs, .385 OBP, .382 SA. Pitching: 2-0 record, 1.58 ERA, 13.1 IP, 10 hits allowed, 16 strikeouts, 5 BB.

Kyle Tice: 29 games, .304 BA, 28 hits (10 doubles, 2 triples, 3 home runs), 25 RBI, 22 bases on balls, .440 OBP, .554 SA.

Kyle DiMatteo: 22 games, .373 BA, 22 hits (5 doubles, 3 home runs), 14 RBI, 10 BB, .464 OBP, .610 SA.

Robert Gilmore: Pitching: 4-3 record, 4.76 ERA, 2 saves, 42.2 IP, 45 hits allowed (opponents BA .259), 57 strikeouts, 37 BB.

Jonathan Guglielmino: 27 games, .250 BA, 19 hits (3 doubles, 1 triple, 1 home run), 14 RBI, 12 BB, .441 OBP, .355 SA.

Nico Ong: 24 games, .302 BA, 19 hits (4 doubles), 9 RBI, .312 OBP, .365 SA.

NOTES: In Policastro’s 13 seasons, the Bengals have reached the sectional finals four times, including in his first two seasons in 2007 (runner-up) and 2008 (champions). They also were runner-up in 2014. Policastro, who previously was the head coach at Saddle Brook and Manchester Regional, has 254 career wins, including 203 as head coach of the Bengals.