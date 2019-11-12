Bloomfield HS football team tops Dickinson in season finale

Photo by Kerry E. Porter
The Bengals charge onto the field with the American flag prior to kickoff against East Orange Campus on Friday, Nov. 1, at Foley field.
Photo by Jerry Simon.
BHS junior Xavier Antigua (21) eludes an East Orange defender.

JERSEY CITY, NJ – The Bloomfield High School football team’s perseverance paid off.

In the season finale, the Bengals defeated Dickinson, 46-8, Thursday, Nov. 7, at Caven Point in Jersey City to finish the season with a 1-9 record.

 

