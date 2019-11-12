Share on Facebook Follow on Facebook Add to Google+ Connect on Linked in Subscribe by Email Print This Post Photo by Kerry E. PorterThe Bengals charge onto the field with the American flag prior to kickoff against East Orange Campus on Friday, Nov. 1, at Foley field. Photo by Jerry Simon.BHS junior Xavier Antigua (21) eludes an East Orange defender. JERSEY CITY, NJ – The Bloomfield High School football team’s perseverance paid off. In the season finale, the Bengals defeated Dickinson, 46-8, Thursday, Nov. 7, at Caven Point in Jersey City to finish the season with a 1-9 record. Bloomfield HS football team tops Dickinson in season finale added by Joe Ragozzino on November 12, 2019View all posts by Joe Ragozzino → COMMENTS
