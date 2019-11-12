Bloomfield Suburban Volleyball enjoys successful season; Recreation offers basketball, wrestling, Open Gym this winter

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield Suburban Volleyball team ended its season with a 6-2 record.

The girls worked really well together when they were on the court. They trusted each other, communicated well and worked hard in every practice and game. They focused on teamwork and their chemistry showed.

The girls were also extremely responsive and coachable, listening to everything coach Cilvick and coach Ong said to them. They fell in love with the game and it showed. The team had a family dynamic, and because of that, all the girls worked even harder so they did not let anyone down. The success of the season was because of the athletes and their attitudes.

For the girls who did not make the Suburban team, there was an In-town volleyball league where the girls were able to fine-tune their skills and work on any aspect that was lacking. This program has continued to grow each and every year. With the help of the high school coaches and players, the recreation’s In-town and Suburban volleyball programs are flourishing. Recreation officials can’t wait for next year’s season!

Winter programs offered

This winter, the Bloomfield Parks, Recreation & Cultural Affairs Department is offering its biggest programs of the year! For the first time in quite a few years, Bloomfield is offering a separate Suburban Travel Basketball program for each grade: sixth, seventh and eighth grade boys and girls.

For any player who does not make the Suburban team, they will be placed on an In-town basketball team. Registration numbers are similar to last year, and looks as though the recreation department will host anywhere between 10-12 In-town boys teams and 4-6 In-town girls teams.

The recreation dept. also is offering its Junior Wrestling program for grades 1-5 and Senior Wrestling program for grades 6-8. This is a great feeder program for Bloomfield High School as the boys and girls participating get coaching from past Bloomfield High School athletes who have gone through the recreation programs as well.

The Bloomfield Parks, Recreation & Cultural Affairs is also proud to offer an 18-and-Up Open Gym on Thursday nights at Bloomfield High School, 35-and-Up Open Gym on Monday nights at Oakview Elementary, as well as a Men’s Basketball League (participation permitting) at Bloomfield Middle School for any adult looking to stay in shape and play the game of basketball.