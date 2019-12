BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys and girls bowling teams improved to 14-7 records on the season following wins over West Side and Irvington at Brunswick Zone in Belleville on Tuesday, Dec. 3, and Wednesday, Dec. 4, respectively. Bryan Fuscarino shot three 600 series, including games of 224, 235 and 248. Gabe Farabaugh also chipped in with a 600 series and a high game of 223.

Shannon Broadfoot paced the girls with a 202 high game.