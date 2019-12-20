Bloomfield HS boys hoops team eyes successful season

Connect on Linked in

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys basketball team, under second-year head coach Mike Passero, hopes to have a successful season.

The Bengals return senior guards Vinny Torrisi and Patrick Liggins, junior guards Vernon Lee and Khanye Tucker and junior forward Andre Dean.

Other players on the roster include senior guard Brandon Estelle, sophomore guard Isaiah Cortes, junior 6-2 forward Chino Anywanwu, sophomore 6-4 forward Uma Kalu, sophomore 6-2 Ramuel Gotrasse, junior 6-2 forward Daniel Colon, sophomore 6-3 forward Seth Edwards, sophomore Charles Abplanalp and junior 6-3 forward Jahi Fisher.

Bloomfield competes in the Super Essex Conference-Liberty Division, which includes Irvington, University, Barringer, Newark Tech, Central and West Orange.

The Bengals lost to Barringer, 54-50, in an overtime thriller to open the season Thursday, Dec. 19, at BHS. Lee scored 18 points and Tucker and Torrisi each had eight points.

Bloomfield/Glen Ridge

Holiday Tournament

The Bloomfield/Glen Ridge Holiday Basketball Boys and Girls Tournament will be at Bloomfield High School, Dec. 27-28.

Here is the schedule:

Friday, Dec. 27

Game 1 Girls: Mountain Lakes vs. Glen Ridge, 2 p.m.

Game 2 Girls: People’s Prep vs. Bloomfield, 3:30

Game 3 Boys: Bayonne vs. Glen Ridge, 5:30

Game 4 Boys: People’s Prep vs. Bloomfield, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 28

Game 5 Girls: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 2 p.m.

Game 6 Boys: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 3:30 p.m.

Finals

Girls: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 5:30 p.m.

Boys: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m.

Photos by Jerry Simon

Bloomfield vs. Barringer, season opener, Thursday, Dec. 19, at Bloomfield