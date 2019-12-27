PHOTOS: Bloomfield HS girls wrestling tournament

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School girls wrestling tournament was held on Thursday, Dec. 26, at BHS.

The all-girls tournament, the biggest in North Jersey, featured more than 150 wrestlers from 30 schools, according to nj.com.

There were 12 champions crowned. Bloomfield had two champions in Kira Pipkins, a freshman, and Giana Faura. Pipkins, whose brother Barak Pipkins was a district champion as a senior for BHS in 2017, pinned High Point’s Randy Miley in the semifinals and West Orange’s Daniela Tacuri in the final. Tacuri was a state finalist in last year’s girls tournament in Atlantic City.

Photos by Jerry Simon