PHOTOS: Bloomfield HS boys basketball team routs People’s Prep Charter

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Junior guard Vernon Lee had 19 points and senior guard Vinny Torrisi had 14 points to lead the Bloomfield High School boys basketball team to an 87-35 win over Peoples’s Prep Charter in the first round of the Bloomfield/Glen Ridge Holiday Tournament held at BHS on Friday, Dec. 27.

Junior forward Andre Dean scored 11 points and junior forward Chino Anyanwu and senior guard Patrick Liggins each had 10 points for the Bengals, who won their second straight and improved to 2-1.

Photos by Jerry Simon