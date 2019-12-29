Bloomfield HS boys basketball team defeats Bayonne for third win in a row

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys basketball team defeated Bayonne, 48-38, Saturday, Dec. 28, in the Bloomfield/Glen Ridge tournament at BHS.

Sophomore Isaiah Cortes had 16 points and junior guard Vernon Lee had 12 points to lead the Bengals, who won their third straight game and improved to 3-1 on the season. Senior guard Patrick Liggins and sophomore 6-4 forward Uma Kalu each had six points for Bloomfield, which won both of its games in the tournament. The previous day, BHS defeated People’s Prep Charter, 87-35.

Photos by Jerry Simon