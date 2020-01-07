Ted Jasieniecki BHS Alumni Basketball Game is set for Jan. 17

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The 31st annual Ted Jasieniecki BHS Alumni Basketball Game will take place Friday, Jan. 17 at the Bloomfield High School main gym.

The game will take place at 7 p.m. Prior to the game, there will be a sixth grade girls game at 5:45 p.m. and a sixth grade co-ed game at 6:15 p.m.

Tickets are $5 per adult and $2 per child. Elementary school players are admitted free; family members must purchase tickets. Proceeds benefit the Jasieniecki Scholarship fund.

Following the alumni game, there will be a gathering at Town Pub where players can enjoy specially-priced menu items with their alumni-game wristbands.

Any alumnus interested in playing can contact Mike Sceurman at msceurman@bloomfieldtwpnj.org or call 973-703-1536. All players will receive a commemorative t-shirt.