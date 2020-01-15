PHOTOS: Bloomfield HS wrestling team defeats Belleville

This slideshow requires JavaScript.
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School wrestling team improved to 8-1 with a 45-26 win over Belleville on Jan. 14.
Results:
106 pound: Justin Martinez (Bloomfield) won by forfeit.
113 pound: Juan Millan (Bloomfield) p. Malvin Gavarrete, 5:33
120 pound: Gerald VanBaelen (Bloomfield) p. Lawrence Mendoza, 3:13
126 pound: Joshua Dabon (Belleville) d. Elias Escobar, 8-3.
132 pound: Brandon Costello (Belleville) p. Jacob Febo, 5:14
138 pound: Ramin B-Razavi (Bloomfield) p. Tobias Lopez, 2:52
145 pound: David Guerra (Belleville) won by forfeit.
152 pound: D`Isaiah Larrea (Bloomfield) p. Christian Vitale, 1:15
160 pound: Alex Soja (Bloomfield) d. Diego Viera, 12-5.
170 pound: Hakim Fennell (Belleville) d. Darren Delgado, 16-1 (TF 2:11).
182 pound: Zachary Andruchowitz (Bloomfield) p. Ethan Lopez, 0:13
195 pound: Yosvaldy Dominguez (Bloomfield) p. Enrique Martinez, 1:52
220 pound: Jostin Gomez (Belleville) d. Dillon Jennings, 10-8.
285 pound: David Peterkin (Belleville) d. Daniel Nichol, 8-3.
Photos by Jerry Simon
