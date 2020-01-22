PHOTOS: Bloomfield HS wrestling team vs. West Essex

Connect on Linked in

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School wrestling team dropped a 52-15 decision over undefeated West Essex on Monday Jan. 20 at the Pit in Bloomfield.

The Bengals moved to an 8-2 record, while West Essex moved to 8-0.

106-pound bout: Joey Macrino (West Essex) d. Justin Martinez, 6-0.

113: Mike Pescatore (West Essex) p. Juan Millan, 5:36

120: Jack Ruane (West Essex) d. Ernesto McRae, 11-8.

126: Ricky Cassidy (West Essex) p. Elias Escobar, 5:44

132: Carson Barry (West Essex) p. Rahjohn Plummer, 0:39

138: Darren Jones (West Essex) md. Ramin B-Razavi, 12-0.

145: D`Isaiah Larrea (Bloomfield) p. Michael Demiro, 1:05

152: Alex Jones (West Essex) p. Christopher Kopacz, 0:20

160: Anthony Lombardi (West Essex) d. Raiden Pipkins, 8-7.

170: Nicholas Lagreca (West Essex) d. Alex Soja, 4-3.

182: Matt Zaccaria (West Essex) p. Darren Delgado, 2:45

195: Zachary Andruchowitz (Bloomfield) d. Samuel Carsillo, 4-3.

220: Dillon Jennings (Bloomfield) p. Luca Salvatoriello, 2:46

285: Bardhyl Gashi (West Essex) p. Daniel Nichol, 1:46