BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Vinny Torrisi, a senior, scored 13 points and junior Vernon Lee had 12 points to lead the Bloomfield High School boys basketball team to a 44-42 come-from-behind win over West Orange on Jan. 21.

Isaiah Cortes, a sophomore, had six points for the Bengals, who erased a 29-21 halftime deficit.

Khanye Tucker, a junior, secured the win with a steal with five seconds left. The Bengals improved to 7-6.

Photos by Jerry Simon