Bloomfield Jr. Bengals eighth-grader and seventh-grade coach honored at league awards ceremony

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Bloomfield Jr. Bengals football eighth-grader Trevor Frantantoni and seventh grade head coach Don Coltenback – who guided the Bengals to the 2019 Super Bowl championship — accepted honors from NJSYFL league commissioner Russ Yeager, left, at the league’s awards dinner on Sunday, Jan. 26. Coltenback was Coach of the Year and Trevor won one of the six eighth-grade scholarships given out to eighth-graders in the league out of more than 800 football players and cheerleaders.

In the last 10 years, the Junior Bengals have had at least one eighth-grade scholarship winner every year. Trevor continues the tradition. He is a high honors student and on the National Honors Society at Bloomfield Middle School.

Coltenback helped turn the sixth-grade team the previous year, from winning no games to seventh grade Super Bowl champs this season.

The Junior Bengals program is very proud of Trevor and Coltenback.