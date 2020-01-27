PHOTOS: Bloomfield HS wrestling team defeats West Orange

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School wrestling team defeated West Orange, 41-21, Jan. 24, at BHS. It marked the first time in more than 10 years that the Bengals defeated West Orange.

Results

106-pound weight class: Justin Martinez (Bloomfield) d. Jaiden Mendez, 12-11.

113: Juan Millan (Bloomfield) d. Justin Barr, 8-5.

120: Damianlee Torres (West Orange) p. Ernesto McRae, 2:09

126: Elias Escobar (Bloomfield) p. Matthew Suarez, 5:55

132: Gerald VanBaelen (Bloomfield) d. Daniel Neil, 9-5.

138: Jacob Febo (Bloomfield) p. John Lupkovich, 0:58

145: Ramin B-Razavi (Bloomfield) d. Matthew Regateiro, 15-0 (TF 5:03).

152: D`Isaiah Larrea (Bloomfield) p. Elijah Matos, 3:10

160: Ari Rosu (West Orange) d. Raiden Pipkins, 6-5.

170: Alex Soja (Bloomfield) d. Sean Tandy, 8-4.

182: Adonis May (West Orange) d. Zachary Andruchowitz, 8-6.

195: Daniel Pereira (West Orange) p. Jacob Perez, 1:21

220: Amadu Kamara (West Orange) d. Yosvaldy Dominguez, 8-2.

285: Dillon Jennings (Bloomfield) p. Kevon Atkins, 3:08

The next day, the Bengals swept a quad meet at Kearny to improve to 12-3 on the season. BHS defeated Kearny, 30-28, Orange, 63-18, and Cliffside Park, 54-18.

Photos by Jerry Simon