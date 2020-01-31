Bloomfield HS boys bowling team wins North 1B Group 4 championship

LODI, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys bowling team captured the 2019-2020 North 1B Group 4 championship at Lodi Lanes on Jan. 30.

The Bengals started off strong with a 943 series, trailing only West Orange by a mark. Capt. Bryan Fuscarino lead the way in the second team game of 967 with a 257 to put the team in the driver’s seat.

The Bengals knew they had the lead going into the last game. The lanes were transitioning and they were able to keep their composure, make the right moves and pick each other up to fend off some late rallies by other teams. The 905 series for the third game put them at 2,815, securing them the title.

Bloomfield also has three individual qualifiers for the state finals: Fuscarino, a senior, with 647; senior Mike Hoovler with a 602 and junior Gabe Farabaugh with a 589.

“This team works hard and has an amazing time with the sport of bowling,” BHS head coach Phil Rapavi said. “It was a combined team effort with sophomore Chris Paccione and senior Quisan Batte making timely contributions. They knew what they were capable of. They believed in themselves, and they earned the result they deserved. I am truly proud of all my athletes and all those who support us.”