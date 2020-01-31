PHOTOS/VIDEO: Bloomfield HS wrestling team defeats Lyndhurst/North Arlington

This slideshow requires JavaScript.



BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School wrestling team defeated Lyndhurst/North Arlington, 61-15, Jan. 30 at BHS.

In the match, Zac Andruchowitz set the BHS record for fastest pin when he recorded a pin in 5 seconds at the 182-pound bout. He broke the former record of six seconds held by Al Chiaravallo, who is the current assistant coach for the Bengals under head coach Ryan Smircich.

The Bengals improved to 14-4 overall. On Saturday, Feb. 1, they will host their annual Gray Cup with Verona, Cedar Grove and Columbia beginning at 10 a.m.

Results:

106 pound: Justin Martinez (Bloomfield) p. Alex Yadimarco, 0:18

113: Juan Millan (Bloomfield) won by forfeit.

120: Gerald VanBaelen (Bloomfield) md. Eddie Ortiz, 12-4.

126: Jacob Febo (Bloomfield) p. Grayson Jurado, 0:50

132: Elias Escobar (Bloomfield) p. Bill Roberts, 1:00

138: Damian Weaver (Lyndhurst) d. Ramin B-Razavi, 5-1.

145: D`Isaiah Larrea (Bloomfield) p. Michael Simeone, 1:56

152: Dylan Weaver (Lyndhurst) p. Christopher Kopacz, 1:37

160: Anthony DeMarco (Lyndhurst) p. Raiden Pipkins, 5:12

170: Alex Soja (Bloomfield) d. Tommy Montillo, 15-9.

182: Zachary Andruchowitz (Bloomfield) p. Dachi Sulava, 0:05

195: Dillon Jennings (Bloomfield) won by forfeit.

220: Yosvaldy Dominguez (Bloomfield) won by forfeit.

285: Daniel Nichol (Bloomfield) won by forfeit.