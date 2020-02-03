Bloomfield HS wrestling team wins Gray Cup; improves to 17-4 on season

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School wrestling team hosted and won its annual Gray Cup on Saturday, Feb. 1.

The Bengals swept all three opponents, defeating Verona, 51-27; Cedar Grove, 48-30; and Columbia, 72-6, to raise their record to 17-4 on the season.

The event honors the memory of Bengal Dan Gray and featured former Bengal wrestlers coaching all three opponents; Rami Ratel at Cedar Grove, Pete Foster and Liam Penberthy at Verona, and

Mike Freedman and Chris Lantz at Columbia.

In earlier action, the Bengals defeated Union City, 57-12, Jan. 29, at home; lost at Livingston, 48-16, and defeated Lyndhurst/North Arlington, 61-15, Jan. 30 at home.