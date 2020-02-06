BHS boys bowler Bryan Fuscarino takes 2nd place at Essex County Individual tourney; Shannon Broadfoot has good run on the girls’ side

EAST HANOVER, NJ — Bloomfield High School bowlers Bryan Fuscarino and Shannon Broadfoot competed in the Essex County Individual tournament on Wednesday, Feb. 5, at Hanover Lanes in East Hanover. Both of them made it to the stepladder finals after qualifying.

Fuscarino started as the 5 seed and defeated the 4 seed, 204-186, beat the 3 seed, 210-208, and beat the 2 seed, 187-180, before eventually losing to West Orange’s Kieryn Knox, who took home the title with an amazing 300 game performance.

“It was a gutsy performance from Bryan,” BHS head coach Phil Rapavi said. “All the games leading up to the championship match came down to the ninth and 10th frames. Kieryn came out in the championship match and bowled flawlessly. Every shot was dead flush. There’s not much you can do when someone is locked in like that. It was a great way to end a fantastic tournament even though we came up a bit short. I congratulate all of the Essex County bowlers and their coaches who competed.”

Broadfoot qualified as the third seed, but was defeated by the Maddison Kyraciou of Caldwell, who would go on to win the title. ”Shannon struggled getting lined up and just couldn’t catch any breaks. Maddison did a good job making spares and staying ahead. Shannon chased her all the way, but just fell short in the end. I am very proud of her overall performance this season.”

The BHS girls have State Sectionals this Saturday, Feb. 8, at Bowler City in Hackensack, and the boys team is bowling in the Tournament of Champions at Bowlero Carolier Lanes this Monday, Feb. 10. Mike Hoovler, Gabe Farabaugh and Fuscarino will represent BHS in the Individual Tournament of Champions next Friday, Feb. 14, at Bowlero Carolier Lanes to finish off the season.