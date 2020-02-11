Bloomfield HS wrestling team defeats North Bergen to reach North 1, Group 5 semifinals

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The fourth-seeded Bloomfield High School wrestling team defeated fifth-seeded North Bergen, 48-28, in the quarterfinals of the North Jersey Section 1, Group 5 state tournament on Feb. 10 at BHS.

The Bengals, who improved to a 22-5 record on the season, will visit top-seeded Passaic County Tech in the semifinals on Feb. 12 in Wayne. The other semifinal pits sixth-seeded West Orange at second-seeded Clifton. The final is Feb. 14. West Orange upset third-seeded Livingston, 33-30.

Photos by Jerry Simon

Bloomfield (gray singlets) vs. North Bergen in the North 1, Group 5 quarterfinals, Feb. 10