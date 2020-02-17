Sarah Edmond helps New Jersey City Univ. women’s hoops team clinch NJAC tourney berth for first time in 31 years

JERSEY CITY, NJ — Sarah Edmond, a freshman forward and 2019 Bloomfield HS graduate, hauled in a career-high and team season-best 18 rebounds and scored 11 points on 2-of-4 field goals and 7-of-11 free throws to lead the New Jersey City University women’s basketball team to a 54-49 win over Rutgers-Camden on Feb. 15.

The win clinched a berth in the New Jersey Athletic Conference tournament for the first time since the 1988-89 season. NJCU improved to 11-13 overall and 8-9 in the NJAC.

Edmond, a criminal justice major, was named the NJAC Rookie of the Week for week 11 of the season for games played Jan. 13-19. She averaged 10.5 points, 10.0 rebounds, 3.0 steals, 2.5 assists and 1.0 blocks per game in a pair of wins over Rutgers-Camden and Ramapo College during that week.