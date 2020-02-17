Bloomfield HS boys basketball team gives good efforts despite tough losses

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys basketball team hopes to get back on the winning track.

The Bngals lost to University, Newark Central and Ranney to extend their losing streak to five games and move to a 10-11 record.

Isaiah Cortes had 10 points, Uma Kalu had nine, and Andre Dean had eight in the 59-45 home loss to University on Feb. 11 in a Super Essex Conference-Liberty Division game. Vernon Lee and Chino Anyanwu each had five, and Khanye Tucker and Vinny Torrisi each had four.

Lee and Torrisi each scored 15 in the 69-61 home loss to Central on Feb. 13 in a divisional game. Dean had 11 points, Tucker had nine, Anyanwu had seven and Kalu added two.

BHS fell at Ranney, 40-29, in a non-conference game on Feb. 15.

BHS was scheduled to visit Newark Tech on Feb. 18, West Orange on Feb. 20 at 7 p.m. and Montclair Kimberley Academy on Feb. 25 at 4 p.m. before hosting Arts on Feb. 27 at 5:30 p.m.

The Bengals are the No. 13 seed in the North Jersey Section 1, Group 4 state tournament and will visit No. 4 seed Hackensack on March 3. The winner will advance to the quarterfinals against either No. 5 Fair Lawn or No. 12 Mount Olive.

Photos by Jerry Simon

Bloomfield (white uniforms) vs. University (burgundy uniforms), Feb. 11

Bloomfield (white uniforms) vs. Newark Central (blue uniforms), Feb. 13